Having trouble getting organized? Here are 5 ways to ask for help

One big way you can breathe easier at home is by getting your living space organized to a T. Knowing where to start is the hard part.

In order to develop an effective organizing routine, you may have to consult with experts that can help you assemble smart shelving; hire professionals to clear out neglected spaces; or get advice on the best organizing accessories so that you can transform your home. Here are five key ways to ask for help and get your home-organization goals off the ground.

1. Recruit a friend

It can be difficult to let go of pieces that have memories attached to them — like that dress you wore to a wedding 10 years ago — so that's where a friend or family member comes in. Someone who knows you well will be able to tell you if you haven't worn that skirt in five years and likely won't again. The best friends for this task are those you can rely on to be honest.

Once you've narrowed down the clothing to keep, sort it, keeping your most-used pieces accessible and out-of-season or special-occasion pieces farther out of reach.

2. Invest in custom storage, expert assembly

One simple yet effective option to organize your home is to incorporate different shelving options for every room, such as free-standing shelving in a kitchen corner for oversized items.

Because of the intricate nature of installing shelving, you might want to hire a pro in your area.

If you don't already have one, a custom closet storage system can maximize space.

3. Hire a junk removal service

Junk removal services allow you to clear out items in bulk: get rid of old furniture and bulky building materials. Once you've tossed out those dusty household goods in your garage or spare wood and DIY supplies in the backyard, consider investing in smart storage, such as a shed in a home gym office or craft corner, or storage units for a deck or patio.

4. Ask an in-store expert

Consider asking an in-store expert for personalized advice about the best organizational products for your home and lifestyle, such as tidying up a closet or preparing a baby nursery.

For organizing products for small spaces on a budget, plastic bins come in handy. Use them to sort tiny items — pens, paper clips, rubber bands — inside drawers, while baskets with lids can hold linens and spare blankets and keep them all dust-free.

5. Call in the organizing pros

Don't hesitate to call a professional — especially if your own efforts have somehow left the space more cluttered than before, you're dealing with a major life change like a new baby or a death in the family, or you simply don't have time to tackle the project yourself. A pro organizer will listen to your storage challenges, learn your family's lifestyle and analyze your home's layout to develop the optimal action plan.

Depending upon the pro you hire and the plan you pay for, they may be able to recommend a plan that you'll execute yourself, or they may come to your home for an installation. Before you hire a pro, be sure to get recommendations, read reliable reviews or opt for a pro certified by the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals.