Hewlett Bay Park home all about indoor pool

An 8-foot-deep indoor pool is the focal point of a Hewlett Bay Park home on the market for $1.55 million.

The pool is in the center of the house on the first floor, and all of the rooms sit in a horseshoe shape around it. Glass walls allow for the pool to be appreciated from anywhere in the house and provide views outside the one-acre property.

Homeowner Alyse Levin says she loves how she can be upstairs in her media room, playing billiards while looking down through the glass walls onto the pool.

The pool room has skylights, the kidney-shaped pool, marble floors and a wet bar.

Entertaining is easy for guests of any age. The pool is a great place for entertaining, Levin says, recalling the parties she threw for her children there and the more sophisticated gatherings she held around the pool with servers.

The eight-bedroom, seven-bath contemporary house has a master bedroom, with a large dressing area and bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and steam shower as well as views of the pool.

Ronnie Gerber of Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing.