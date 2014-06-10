Historic clock tower comes with Glen Cove house

A piece of Gold Coast history lives on at Bob and Shirley Godfrey’s Glen Cove residence, which is on the market for $1.325 million.

Their property -- about three quarters of an acre on part of the former Pratt Estate -- includes a clock tower that once stood at the center of an administration complex designed to operate all of Pratt’s estates.

The clock tower, which stands about 80 feet tall, has a copper top, says Bob Godfrey. The brick walls are about two feet thick, while the floors are made of African wood, which aren’t prone to rot, Godfrey says.

At ground level, there are big doors overlooking an in-ground gunite pool. Above the main level are another two floors with rooms that are about 20 by 20 feet.

About 11 years ago, Godfrey had the clock tower cleaned, new gutters installed and the bricks repointed. As for the clock, the face remains, but the mechanism was removed.

Standing about 100 feet from the tower is the 3,685-square-foot house. Built in 1990, it has high ceilings, skylights and a fireplace, as well as five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms, including the master. Features of the master include his-and-hers walk-in closets and a bathroom with dual sinks, a Jacuzzi, a separate shower and a makeup table.

More fun can be had in the finished basement, where there are games rooms, a movie room, a bar and a gym. Other amenities include an indoor-outdoor speaker system, intercoms, a deck with a gas grill and a two-car garage.

“It's a great house," says Godfrey, who is listing the property himself. Contact him at 516-721-3300.