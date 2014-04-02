ClassifiedsReal Estate

Historic East Northport home sells

By Lisa Chamoff

This four-bedroom, two bathroom farmhouse in East Northport was built in 1899 and has been completely restored, while keeping its rustic and old-fashioned look.

It recently sold for $565,000 after going into contract a little more than 30 days after being placed on the market.

The impeccably maintained Colonial features three fireplaces, including one in the dining room, and wide-plank pine floors throughout. On the first floor, French doors open to a sunroom with a sloped, wood-beamed ceiling.

Oksana Foster of Signature Premier Properties was the listing agent. Shawn Davis McLaughlin of Realty Connect USA brought the seller to the deal.

