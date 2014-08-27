Hobbit-like house comes on market in Southold

Between the colorful gardens, the diminutive scale and the shabby-chic interior design, this cottage for sale in Southold looks like it’s straight out of “The Hobbit.”

The two-bedroom, one-bath home recently came on the market for $900,000.

“It’s like a fairy tale house, very rustic,” says listing agent Mary Lentini of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Rustic, it is. The round kitchen has a dorm-size refrigerator, a very small stove and no cabinets. The heating system is propane.

The homeowner, who uses the house summers and weekends, is originally from Paris, Lentini says. After buying the 1,000-square-foot cottage 18 years ago, she wanted to feel like she was back in Paris, Lentini says. With the help of paint colors inspired by flowers, chandeliers and hanging puffy bunches of dried hydrangeas, the home definitely has a Parisian flavor. The windows are large and have swinging shutters on the inside. The living room has a high, exposed-beam ceiling and a wood-burning stove. There’s also a screened-in porch.

The cottage is on 2.28 acres of property (broken into two lots) on Horton’s Point and is within walking distance of Horton’s Lighthouse beach.