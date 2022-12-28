Manorville horse property with 4-bedroom ranch, $565,000

A four-bedroom, two-bath ranch that sits on a horse property of 1.6 acres in Manorville is on the market for $565,000. The annual property taxes are $11,765.

Built in 1957 on South Street, the 950-square-foot house has an open-concept design, with a new roof, cesspool and boiler.

“It’s one of those older homes that when it was built, it was built properly,” said listing agent Letticia Lettieri of The Corcoran Group. “It really has very good bones.”

Only one family has lived there, Lettieri said, and they have cleaned up the house, carpeted the floors and made many upgrades.

The kitchen has new appliances, with “butcher block countertops to maintain that rustic feel of the house,” Lettieri said.

The kitchen. Credit: Media Hamptons

The large en-suite primary bedroom has a renovated bathroom, and the living room has a fireplace. There's also a full double basement measuring with two outdoor entrances. The two-car garage is detached, with deep red shingle siding to match the house.

According to the Town of Brookhaven code on standards for horse farms, a resident can have two horses per acre. That means a potential homeowner can have two horses on this property, which includes a barn and paddock for their noble steeds.

The living area of the open-plan home. Credit: Media Hamptons

The barn is big enough for one horse, but there’s room on the property to expand, Lettieri said, adding that the paddock is about 40 by 40 feet.

Ranches like this sell quickly, as they appeal to both first-time homeowners and retirees looking to downsize, Lettieri noted, and this one has a pending offer.

The property is served by the Eastport-South Manor Central School District.