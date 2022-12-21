Houseboat on Manhasset Bay in Port Washington asks $339,000

A two-bedroom, two-bath houseboat overlooking Manhasset Bay in Port Washington is on the market for $339,000.

Built in 2020, the 24-by-40-foot houseboat is part of Manhasset Bay Marina on Matinecock Avenue and has about 1,600 square feet of living space. Downstairs is a living room with a pellet stove, kitchen with new appliances, built-in speakers and access to a deck, a bathroom and a washer/dryer. The bedrooms and second bathroom are upstairs.

The top floor is a large deck with Timbertech railings and offers marina and bay views.

The living room. Credit: Uri Barkai

“It has an unusual layout,” said listing agent Uri Barkai of Charles Rutenberg Realty. “It’s set up in a Colonial style.”

Houseboats have no property taxes, Barkai said. Instead, the owner pays the marina a slip fee, which ensures the boat’s spot on the water. The fee for this houseboat is $1,000 per month, which includes water. Electricity and propane (for cooking) are extra.

The home has hardwood floors and three split air conditioning/heat units.

The kitchen, with the pellet stove in the living room at left. Credit: Uri Barkai

About two dozen houseboats are docked at the marina, Barkai said. “People talk to each other, do things together and help each other," he said. "It’s a little community right there, all within the marina.”

The marina's bay setting has typically protected houseboats from destruction during storms, Barkai said. The water level rises and the boats can get "knocked around," he said.

The marina also has a parking lot and LaMotta's Dockside, a restaurant open in the warm months.

Buying a houseboat has a perk: Closing just takes a few minutes, Barkai noted.

“You get the bill of sale, and that’s it,” he said. “It’s like buying a car or a motorcycle.”