If you want a home with a great room: Huntington Colonial

The owners of this Huntington Colonial, listed for $998,000, built the great room as a way to make year-round use of their screened-in porch, says listing agent Barbara Tomko of Laffey Fine Homes of Woodbury.

When the home was renovated in 2011, the great room was transformed into a welcoming space with hardwood floors and wood-paneled ceilings that plays host to large family dinners, Tomko says.

In the summer, the great room doubles as a cabana for the in-ground pool and is a perfect place for poolside parties, Tomko says.

The 1969 home offers four bedrooms and 3 1⁄2 baths. There’s an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, a living room and a den with a fireplace. The master suite has its own sitting room, and the finished basement includes a playroom and an outside entrance.

The 1-acre property features a porch, patio and a two-car garage, and is equipped with in-ground sprinklers.