If you want a home with a greenhouse: Wading River, Freeport, Nissequogue

Wading River, 240 W. Woodland Dr., $499,000

Plantings for the “resort-style” property of this 1965 Colonial get their start in the greenhouse, says listing agent Rosemarie Kealey, of Landmark Realty of Long Island. The owner gets to work in the greenhouse in the spring, Kealey says, to jump-start her summer garden. The greenhouse produces more than just a feast for the eyes, Kealey says.

Set just off the kitchen, it is where the owner, who loves to cook, grows fresh herbs to enhance her recipes. The renovated, eat-in kitchen has Corian and Silestone counters, a brightly colored tile backsplash and a center island. The five-bedroom home has 3 1⁄2 baths, a formal dining room, a living room with a fireplace and a master suite with a sitting room.

The 2,900-square-foot home is equipped with energy-efficient windows and heating, and there’s an office and den with a fireplace in the finished, walkout basement. The 1.2-acre property features an in-ground pool, Har-Tru tennis court, Trex deck and paver patio, as well as a three-car garage.

Taxes are $14,038. Rosemarie Kealey, Landmark Realty of Long Island, 631-807-5577.

Freeport, 451 S. Bayview Ave., $349,000

The greenhouse was added to this 1858 Colonial four decades ago by its owner, “a gifted gardener,” says listing agent Carol Sparaco of Sparaco-Lieberman Realty. Sparaco says the man of the house had the 15-by-15-foot structure built so he could pursue his passion for raising orchids, which he then donated to decorate neighborhood restaurants. He “meticulously landscaped” the property, Sparaco says, and was lauded by a local nursery for having the best-looking yard in the neighborhood several years running.

The three-bedroom home offers 1 1⁄2 baths, an entry foyer, an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. There’s a living room, den, office and a main-floor master bedroom. Sparaco says the home offers “old-world charm” with details like hardwood floors and a front portico. There’s a detached workshop and shed on the 105-by-100-foot property, which is equipped with in-ground sprinklers.

Taxes are $11,819. Carol Sparaco, Sparaco-Lieberman Realty, 516-318-2588.

Nissequogue, 504 Long Beach Rd., $915,000

You might mistake the stately stone greenhouse on this 3.2-acre property for a guesthouse, with sconces on both sides of its substantial wooden door. But listing agent Allan Eldridge says when you step inside you’ll find the greenhouse is illuminated by a pitched ceiling made entirely of windows. It is also equipped with a fan and heater, Eldridge says, to encourage fragile plants and blossoms to bloom.

The greenhouse is set apart from the home on the property, which Eldridge says was part of the Richard “Bull” Smith estate dating back to the 1600s. That original house underwent a major expansion in 1955 to create the five-bedroom Colonial that stands today.

The house has four full bathrooms and what Eldridge calls a gourmet, French country kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and a propane gas cooktop. There’s a formal dining room, a living room, a playroom and a master suite. The home also offers three fireplaces, hardwood floors and a full basement with an outside entrance.

There’s a two-car detached garage on the property and separate guest quarters with a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bath. The grounds also feature a brick patio and pergola, a generator and in-ground sprinklers.

Taxes are $21,152. Allan and Regina Eldridge, RE/MAX Beyond, 631-553-6243.