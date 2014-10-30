If you want a house with a wine cellar

GARDEN CITY

169 Oxford Blvd.

$1,629,000

Installed about four years ago, the temperature-controlled wine cellar in this 2,900-square-foot Georgian-style brick Colonial can hold up to 1,500 bottles, depending on size. Designed to look like it was built in the 1930s, the wine cellar -- 16 feet by 6½ feet -- has a stone floor with wood insets and "beautiful" lighting, says the listing agent, noting it has an Old English feel.

Other features throughout the house include wood floors, custom molding, a built-in china hutch, a wood-burning fireplace, archways and some curved walls. Expanded and renovated, the kitchen is designed with white cabinets, black granite countertops, a center island and commercial-grade stainless steel appliances.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There are 3½ bathrooms. Of four bedrooms, two are en-suite, including the king-size master. A bonus room is in the finished attic. Amenities include newer windows, a new central air-conditioning system, in-ground sprinklers and a detached, two-car garage. Taxes, including a separate village tax, are $28,399. Cheryl Trimboli, The Donnelly Group, 516-741-4333.

SHELTER ISLAND

16 Lakeview Dr.

$1,150,000

Bottle of red? Bottle of white? There's plenty of room for both in the semicircular wine cellar of this 3,000-square-foot, two-story home. About 14 feet by 10 feet, the wine cellar can hold 1,500 bottles. The wine inserts are made of clay and wood, while the walls are stucco. The floor is ceramic and the ceiling, which has recessed lighting, is oak.

Oenophiles can enjoy a glass of wine from just about any spot in the house, which has an open layout with lots of windows, some with views of Fresh Pond. Other features include wood floors and a stone fireplace. The chef's kitchen is equipped with new appliances, as well as a separate wood-burning stove (think pizza oven).

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including the master suite on the main floor. Set on a hill -- 1.3 acres -- the house is near South Ferry and Wades Beach. Taxes are $7,153. Theresa Andrew, The Corcoran Group, 631-258-4707.

MEDFORD

70 Pennsylvania Ave.

$599,999

Since the homeowners of this eight-room contemporary are wine connoisseurs, they built a wine cellar in their basement about 18 years ago. Air-conditioned with a thermostat, the cellar -- 8 feet by 10 feet -- accommodates about 550 bottles. Some nice sipping spots include the living room in front of the fireplace. Or try the multitiered deck, which overlooks parklike grounds.

Other interior features include a recently renovated kitchen outfitted with mahogany cabinets, granite countertops and a stainless steel, commercial-style gas stove. There are four bedrooms and 3½ updated bathrooms.

Outside, the manicured 1.68-acre parcel has a circular driveway with a fountain, while the backyard has a basketball court and a swing set. Amenities include a backup generator, in-ground sprinklers and a one-car garage. Taxes are $13,606. Joanne Celauro, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-289-1400.