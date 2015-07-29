If you want a house with country club privileges

Shoreham Village, 22 Ashley Lane, $569,999

Residents of the village of Shoreham, including the owner of this nine-room Colonial, have the opportunity to join Shoreham Country Club, which overlooks Long Island Sound. Some events -- including Sunday morning breakfast -- are included in dues, while a fee, depending on food, beverage and entertainment, is charged for parties. There are various levels of membership, annual dues of about $250 provide full access for someone just joining, says the listing agent.

As for the house, all the rooms are well proportioned, the agent adds. The kitchen has a center island and a walk-in pantry, while the dining room has two built-in corner china cabinets. There are four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Other details include two fireplaces, a partially finished basement, a "large country back porch" overlooking the in-ground pool and a three-car garage. Village amenities include tennis, paddleball and basketball courts, a playground and beach access. Taxes, including a village tax, are $18,346. Peggy German, Little Bay Realty, 631-681-6496.

Great Neck, 50 Olive St., $1.098 million

About 2,570 square feet, this expanded ranch is on a 100-by-120-foot lot in Lake Success, a village in Great Neck. Occupants of the house can join The Village Club at Lake Success, where a la carte membership includes access to a private 18-hole golf course, a fitness center overlooking the lake and outdoor pools (one Olympic size, the other a kiddie pool), combined with tennis courts.

Annual fees for golf range from $300 to $4,000 depending upon category. The fitness center is available for $50 per person, while combined pool and tennis fees are $125 for an individual and $350 per family. The country club also offers a restaurant.

The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, says the listing agent. The layout also includes a formal living room and dining room with a two-way fireplace. The yard, where there is a deck, is accessible from a door in the eat-in kitchen. Wood floors, central air-conditioning, a finished basement and a two-car garage are among the other amenities. Taxes, including a village tax, are $17,121. Edna Mashaal, Edna Mashaal Realty, 516-504-8884.

Port Jefferson, 2 Chips Ct., $640,000

Near the Port Jefferson Country Club, this nine-room Colonial is on a .68-acre lot with an in-ground pool. From here, one can walk to the country club's golf course and tennis courts, which are managed by the village of Port Jefferson. Various levels of membership are available.

The club's dining and catering facilities are operated by Lombardi's on the Sound. Features of the house include wood floors, French doors, two fireplaces and several updates. The kitchen, designed with cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops and high-end appliances, was remodeled in 2012, and a conservatory with a brick floor was added about the same time.

There are four bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms. Central air-conditioning, a partially finished basement and beach rights are among the amenities. Taxes, including an additional village tax, are $12,693. Miriam Ainbinder, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 631-689-6980.