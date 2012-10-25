If you want a short sale on LI

15 Fifth Ave.

$240,000

Set on a 60-by-100-foot lot, this seven-room ranch features wood floors and moldings. The layout includes a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and den with sliding glass doors. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Amenities include a finished basement as well as in-ground sprinklers and a new PVC fence. Jodi Fein and Christine Brunette, Realty Connect USA, Hauppauge, 516-864-3154 and 516-317-0498, respectively

1 Franklin St.

$249,000

Featuring an updated eat-in kitchen and two renovated bathrooms, this nine-room ranch also has a skylight and wall-to-wall carpeting. The floor plan includes a living room, family room and three bedrooms as well as a finished basement. Outside, there is an above-ground pool and a shed. The driveway can accommodate three cars. The lot size is 89 by 100 feet. Joseph DeVito, Keller Williams Realty Landmark, Flushing, 516-770-3782

1016 Thomas Ave.

$265,000

Built in 1953 with steel beams and plaster walls, this eight-room ranch has oak floors as well as four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The layout includes a living room, dining room and kitchen with eating area and sliding glass doors that open to the rear deck. Amenities include a laundry chute and a finished basement. The home is heated by gas. The lot size is 83 by 141 feet. Salvatore Burruano, American Pride Realty, Baldwin, 516-546-9090