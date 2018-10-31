Ferdinand and Imelda Marco's former LI home sells for $2.8M

A waterfront Center Moriches home once owned by Philippine president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos and first lady Imelda Marcos has sold.

The 8.2-acre property on Moriches Bay, most recently a bed-and-breakfast, was placed up for auction Sept. 13, with an opening bid of $2.1 million. It was recently purchased for $2.8 million by a family that plans to make it a private home. The sale closed Oct. 12.

“The Lindenmere, Luxury Bed and Breakfast, is officially closed and sold,” seller Janet Davis wrote in a Facebook post. “The historic landmark estate has been purchased by a lovely family whose plans are to return the property to its original plans as a family residence. I would like to thank the Center Moriches neighbors and friends for your support and friendship.”

Davis purchased the property in 2015 for $1.895 million and invested $1 million in renovations, turning it into a bed-and-breakfast. The property features a master suite with gold and onyx finishes added by Imelda Marcos, a gunite pool and a glass pool house with two Capiz shell chandeliers that Marcos picked out.

The Marcoses owned the home from 1981 to 1987, when it was seized by the government of the Philippines after Marcos was deposed in 1986. The home, constructed in the early 1900s, also served as a hotel from the 1940s until the early 1970s.