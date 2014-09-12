In Sagaponack, two big slices of waterfront luxury

Not often does a 30-acre-plus oceanfront spread come up for sale in the Hamptons. But Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group has just listed an estate that boasts 280 feet of beachfront, a seven-bedroom house and a 23-acre agricultural reserve.

One of the Sagaponack property’s two lots contains a 6,000-square-foot house on 8 acres for $28.995 million. There is also a 23-acre agricultural reserve for $5.995 million. It boasts 400 feet of frontage on Sagaponack Pond.

The two properties also can be purchased together for $34.99 million.