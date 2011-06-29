Is the rent deductible against the mortgage?

Q: I own a single family home that I rented out. The house was too big for me. Now I live in an apartment that I pay rent for. Is the rent I pay in the apartment deductible against the rent I receive from my primary home?

A: The quick answer to your question is no. You are renting out your primary residence, which, by the way, is no longer a primary residence. It's your investment property.

The rent you receive from the house can be offset by the expenses of owning the investment property.

For example, let's assume your mortgage on the investment property is $1,000, and your maintenance and upkeep and taxes are another $500 per month. The costs of the property are $1,500 per month. If you are receiving $2,000 in income per month from the property, you can offset all but $500. That's $6,000 in income you'll have to report to the IRS.

The amount you pay for your personal residence is completely separate and cannot be used as a deduction. For more details, including information about how depreciation fits into the investment property picture, please consult your tax preparer. Also, the IRS has several booklets to assist you with information. You can download this information at http://www.IRS.gov.

QMy husband, our 2-year-old daughter and I have been living in a home for a year. We used to live in a high-rise condo in a nearby city, and that property has been up for sale for over a year.

I'm the listing agent as well as the owner, and we currently owe more money on the property than it's worth. Because of a ruling by the board of directors of the condo, I am not able to rent my unit or do a lease/purchase.

I currently owe $186,000 and bought the unit for $289,000. The condo is probably worth about $170,000.

Here's my question: Should we walk away from the property and allow the lender to foreclose, or just sell the property for less than I owe and take the money out of my savings to pay it off? I have already used some of my savings for a down payment on our current home, so I don't have that much money left. It would virtually wipe us out.

AIf at all possible, don't walk away from this property and allow the lender to foreclose, not when you owe less than $20,000 (you owe $186,000 and you figure you can get $170,000).

You should lower the price on this property and get it sold any way you can. It's unfortunate, but many condominium and homeowner associations have pushed to keep renters out of their buildings just as owners in those complexes need to rent the most. There's a balance between how many rentals may be allowed in a complex and where the market is now.

The trouble with foreclosing is that you have the funds to make up the difference between what you owe and how much the property will sell for. If you have the funds to make up the difference, the bank may come after you anyway.

So, you might as well pay the difference up front, when it's much less than it would be later, after bank fees have been factored in.

It's in the building's interest not to have you go into foreclosure as well (it kills the comps for everyone else). If you want, you can go to the building and tell them that you'll let the property fall into foreclosure unless they allow you to rent for a year while you attempt to sell it. That's playing hardball, but it might make them wake up and smell the coffee.

If that doesn't work, then just be as aggressive as you can and get the property sold. Homes are selling in some communities. While the prices might be deflated, these sellers are getting more money from their short sales than if they had allowed the property to go into foreclosure. If you can minimize your expenses and get the property closed, you may be able to pay the difference and lessen the impact on your credit history and credit score.

I hope this helps. Let me know what happens.

Contact Ilyce R. Glink through her Web site, thinkglink.com.

Copyright © 2011, Chicago Tribune