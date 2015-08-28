Jamesport home with indoor pool for $850,000

There are many ways to enjoy the water at this Jamesport home on the market for $850,000 -- starting with the 32-by-16-foot indoor pool and Jacuzzi, which is in a climate- and humidity-controlled wing.

"It's great in the winter," says Karin Stefans, who has owned the house with her husband, John, for 12 years. "It's amazing when it's bitter outside and you're doing the backstroke and looking out the window."

The three-bedroom, house with four bathrooms and a half-bath is about 5,541 square feet and was built in 1985 on a lot just shy of an acre.

The house is near the Long Island Sound and Iron Pier Beach, which has a boat ramp.

There's a first-floor sunroom and second-floor sun decks that have views of the Sound. Heat and cooling is provided by environmentally friendly geothermal systems.

The home is listed with Sheri Winter Clarry of The Corcoran Group.