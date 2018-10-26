Jamesport woman selling 'perfect age-in-place home'
Seller Ottavia Palermo
Community 177 High Meadow Lane, Jamesport
Asking price $529,000
The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on a 0.62-acre lot
The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Lockitt Drive is listed for $549,000.
Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, three-bath postmodern home on Town Beach Road sold Sept. 14 for $675,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $9,900
Time on the market Since Sept. 25
Listing agent Kathy Van Duzer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Mattituck, 631-298-6133
Why it’s for sale Palermo, 88, a retired department store saleswoman, says she is downsizing and moving closer to family.
Palermo says she’s going to miss her home that’s tucked into a beautiful area in Jamesport.
“My husband and I designed this house and had it built in 1998 . . . I spend a lot of time in my beautiful kitchen. I love to cook and bake, and I used to do canning, too. The kitchen is very sunny. It has a beautiful southern exposure. My plants are happy about it, too . . . I also spend time out on the wraparound porch. And because the house is right off Peconic Bay Boulevard, Peconic Bay is only about a half-mile away. There’s a town beach there that is perfect for families . . . There are hardwood oak floors throughout the common areas of the home except for the kitchen and baths . . . We’ve had big family dinners here for years. It’s a perfect age-in-place home. There are no stairs to worry about other than the two steps into the garage or the three steps to the porch. When I open the doors in the kitchen, I get a breeze like you can’t imagine. There’s a nice deck off the kitchen, too. I’m going to miss this house, especially my beautiful master bedroom with its big closets. It’s just a beautiful house and property. And there’s been a lot of love in this house.”