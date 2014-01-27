Joy Behar buys Sag Harbor house for $2.025M

Comedian, writer and former TV talk-show host Joy Behar recently purchased an antique Victorian home in Sag Harbor, according to property records.

The former co-host of “The View” paid $2.025 million for the wood-shingled house, which was built in 1900. It sits on .27 acres and is a short walk from the village and Haven’s Beach.

“I love Sag Harbor,” Behar says. “It’s a beautiful little house on a wonderful street.”

The renovated five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen, two fireplaces, a master suite with front and rear balconies and a family room with French doors to the outdoor patio.

It had been listed for $2.25 million with Joe Silvey of Strough Associates, according to real estate records.

Behar, a former English teacher at Lindenhurst High School and a Stony Brook University alumna, also owns a .78-acre property in East Hampton, with a heated pool, an outdoor fireplace and terraces, that she purchased in 2012 for $2.875 million.

Last year, she left “The View” after 16 years as co-host of the morning chat-fest created by Barbara Walters. While on “The View,” Behar also hosted her own talk shows on HLN and Current TV. The latter show was canceled last year after the channel, which had been co-owned by former Vice President Al Gore, was sold to Al Jazeera.