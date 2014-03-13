Kings Park house marketed with before and after photos

A newly renovated Kings Park Colonial on the market for $489,995 is being sold with a $25,000 veterans discount.

The house was renovated by Builders With Hope, a St. James-based real estate development firm that buys and renovates vacant and foreclosed homes. The organization will give veterans $15,000 off the purchase price plus $10,000 cash once the sale closes, says Chris Chiarenza, president of Builders With Hope.

Chiarenza says before and after pictures are being used to market the home. “I thought people would appreciate the house a little more,” Chiarenza says.

Chiarenza says the house had been moldy, the bathrooms were in bad condition, the plumbing was leaking and the electricity didn’t work. He says his favorite part of the restored home is the kitchen, where the walls were rearranged to make it bigger and a center island was built in the middle of the room.

The house is being represented by Peter Velez of Tidemill Enterprises Inc.