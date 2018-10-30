Five Long Island apartments for $2,000 or less

West Babylon

81 Captains Dr.

$1,930

This apartment, in the Harbour Club development, offers one bedroom and one bathroom. The lower-level unit includes a living room with an attached dining area and a galley kitchen. The building includes its own laundry room and a private storage locker for tenant use. The development, which includes boat slips that are available for rent, features an in-ground pool, a fitness center and a community room with a kitchen and bar, says listing agent Mary Beth Donnelly of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The lease is for one year and the security deposit is one to two months, depending on credit. Heat and water are included. Donnelly adds that landscaping, snow removal and garbage pickup are also included. Mary Beth Donnelly, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-805-2912

Sea Cliff

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

70 Central Ave.

$1,800

This apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom, is in a fully restored 1908 building that the listing agent says has been in the same family for four generations. The unit, with hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings, includes a living room with an attached dining room, a kitchen with a 7-by-8-foot breakfast room, and a 10-by-19-foot bedroom. Street parking is available at the building, which features four rental units. The lease is for one year and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Heat and water are included in the rent. Sheila Wenger, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-507-9303

Centerport

2 Harbor Circle

$1,600

This house, which the listing agent says is in a development offering beach and mooring rights, features an apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom. The main-level unit includes a living room and a kitchen with granite countertops and a mosaic backsplash. Off the main entry is a private, fenced-in patio and barbecue area. Off-street parking for one car is included, the agent says. Heat, electric and water are all included. The lease is for one year and the security deposit is one month (two months with a pet, the agent says). Valerie Labianca and Joseph Donofrio, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-793-2255

Long Beach

215 East Broadway

$1,900

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the top floor of this building offers ocean views, says the listing agent. The unit, which the agent says was renovated two years ago, includes an open living/dining area and kitchen with wood floors. The updated bathroom is adorned with white subway tile. The seven-story building boasts a gym, a laundry room, a bike room, a game room that is under construction, and a live-in superintendent. Additional storage space is available for a fee. The lease is for one year or longer and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Heat and water are included. David Kasner, Century 21 American Homes, 888-852-7637

Lynbrook

23 Maple Ave.

$2,000

The second floor of this two-family home features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. The unit, which the listing agent says has new paint and carpeting, features a living room and an eat-in kitchen. Attic storage is also available, the agent says. The unit, with driveway parking, is a little more than a mile from the train station. The lease is for one year and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Heat, water and landscaping are included. Karen Elefante, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-398-5055

Hauppauge

657 Village Dr.

$1,575

This rental, in the Spring Meadow co-op development, offers one bedroom and one bathroom. The second-level unit features a galley kitchen and a living room-dining room combination with sliding glass doors that lead out to a terrace overlooking the woods, say the listing agent. The bedroom has a walk-in closet. The unit also includes a stackable washer and dryer. The complex, which the agent says has new curbs and sidewalks, features an in-ground saltwater pool and a play area. The lease is for one year and the security deposit is two month’s rent. Heat and water are included. Board of Director approval is required. Eric Neitzel, DeBarbieri Associates, 631-862-7447

Floral Park

143 Tulip Ave.

$1,700

This unit, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, is on the upper level of a mixed-use building. “It’s right in the middle of the hub of the village,” says listing agent Tara Egan of Coach Realtors, noting the proximity to the train station, shops and eateries. The unit, in a 1924 building, features a living room with parquet wood floors and a kitchen. A parking spot is available for an additional fee, Egan says. The lease is for one year and the security deposit is two month’s rent. Water is included. Tara Egan, Coach Realtors, 516-352-7333