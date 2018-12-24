6 new homes for sale on Long Island
Long Island offers a variety of new construction options at a wide range of prices. If your resolution is to own a brand-new home in the new year, here are some that are on the market.
Centereach
22 Blydenburgh Rd.
$489,000
The finishing touches were just put on this four-bedroom, 21/2-bathroom Colonial, says the home’s listing agent. Hardwood floors are featured throughout the first floor, which has an open layout. The living room flows into a dining room with sliding glass doors and a kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinetry and a center island. All four bedrooms are on the upper level, including the master suite, which has a full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The full basement features eight-foot ceilings and an outside entrance. The home sits on a 98-by-243-foot property. It includes a covered Trex porch in the front of the house, a four-car driveway and an attached two-car garage. Debra Raimo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-495-0430
Glen Cove
2 Seaman Rd.
$849,000
Completed about two months ago, this Colonial offers three bedrooms and 21/2 bathrooms. The house has 10-foot ceilings on all three levels, including the basement. The main level, with birch flooring, features an open floor plan that includes a living room-dining room combination with a stone gas fireplace and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Off the living area is a glass pane door that opens to a stone patio in the yard. The master bedroom features tray ceilings, a marble bathroom and dual closets. The 70-by-100-foot property includes a detached one-car garage and a covered front porch that stretches the length of the house. Janine Fakiris and Giselle Dimasi, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-492-1480, 516-459-7667
Miller Place
14 Jane St.
$585,000
This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 21/2 bathrooms, was the model home at The Oaks at Miller Place, a development of 18 newly constructed homes, says the listing agent. Situated on a .75-acre property, the Patriot-model house features a foyer that leads into the dining room. The eat-in kitchen, which has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a center island, is open to a den with a fireplace. The master bedroom includes two walk-in closets and a bathroom. The house also has a full basement and an attached two-car garage. The development, featuring three different models, had two additional homes and one empty lot remaining, the agent says. Linda Stowell, Coach Realtors, 631-680-5210
Bayville
4 Knollwood Ave.
$675,000
This Colonial, a modular home offering four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was recently completed, the listing agent says. A two-story foyer with a staircase leads into a great room lined with gray-toned wood floors. The open great room includes a living room with a gas fireplace, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and a dining room with sliding glass doors that open to a paver patio. The master bedroom, with a bathroom and a walk-in closet, is on the upper level with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room and a full bathroom. The house includes an attached one-car garage and a full, unfinished basement. Violetta “Vee” Masterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-551-4335
South Huntington
11 Pidgeon Hill Rd.
$529,990
Construction on this four-bedroom, 21/2-bathroom Colonial was finished in September, says the home’s listing agent. The 2,000-square-foot house, which sits on a .28-acre property, has a covered front porch that leads into a two-story foyer. The open layout includes a dining room that leads into a living room with a mantled fireplace. Off the living room is an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. The master suite, on the upper level with three additional bedrooms and a bathroom, features a walk-in closet and a full bath. The property includes an attached one-car garage. Barbara Ring, Signature Premier Properties, 516-380-1300
Lake Grove
Brookvale Lane
$569,990
This just-finished Colonial on a .40-acre lot offers four bedrooms and 21/2 bathrooms. The main level of the house, with oak flooring and custom moldings, includes an entry hall, a formal living room, a dining room with sliders, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a center island, and a family room with a half-bathroom. Upstairs is the master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom, plus three bedrooms, a laundry area and a full bath. The house also includes a basement and an attached two-car garage. Joseph Bartone, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-513-8940