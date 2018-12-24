ClassifiedsReal Estate

6 new homes for sale on Long Island

This Centereach home is listed for $489,000.

This Centereach home is listed for $489,000. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Michael Gavinmichael.gavin@newsday.com

Long Island offers a variety of new construction options at a wide range of prices. If your resolution is to own a brand-new home in the new year, here are some that are on the market.

Centereach

22 Blydenburgh Rd.

$489,000

This Centereach Colonial has hardwood floors on the first floor...

This Centereach Colonial has hardwood floors on the first floor and a kitchen that has granite countertops, white cabinetry and a center island. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The finishing touches were just put on this four-bedroom, 21/2-bathroom Colonial, says the home’s listing agent.  Hardwood floors are featured throughout the first floor, which has an open layout. The living room flows into a dining room with sliding glass doors and a kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinetry and a center island.  All four bedrooms are on the upper level, including the master suite, which has a full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The full basement features eight-foot ceilings and an outside entrance. The home sits on a 98-by-243-foot property. It includes a covered Trex porch in the front of the house, a four-car driveway and an attached two-car garage. Debra Raimo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-495-0430     

Glen Cove

2 Seaman Rd.

$849,000

This Glen Cove home is listed for $849,000.

This Glen Cove home is listed for $849,000. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Completed about two months ago, this Colonial offers three bedrooms and 21/2 bathrooms. The house has 10-foot ceilings on all three levels, including the basement. The main level, with birch flooring, features an open floor plan that includes a living room-dining room combination with a stone gas fireplace and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Off the living area is a glass pane door that opens to a stone patio in the yard. The master bedroom features tray ceilings, a marble bathroom and dual closets. The 70-by-100-foot property includes a detached one-car garage and a covered front porch that stretches the length of the house. Janine Fakiris and Giselle Dimasi, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-492-1480, 516-459-7667

Miller Place

14 Jane St.

$585,000

This Miller Place home is listed for $585,000. 

This Miller Place home is listed for $585,000.  Credit: Coach Realtors

This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 21/2 bathrooms, was the model home at The Oaks at Miller Place, a development of 18 newly constructed homes, says the listing agent. Situated on a .75-acre property, the Patriot-model house features a foyer that leads into the dining room. The eat-in kitchen, which has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a center island, is open to a den with a fireplace. The master bedroom includes two walk-in closets and a bathroom.  The house also has a full basement and an attached two-car garage. The development, featuring three different models, had two additional homes and one empty lot remaining, the agent says. Linda Stowell, Coach Realtors, 631-680-5210

Bayville

4 Knollwood Ave.

$675,000

This Bayville home is listed for $675,000.

This Bayville home is listed for $675,000. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This Colonial, a modular home offering four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was recently completed, the listing agent says. A two-story foyer with a staircase leads into a great room lined with gray-toned wood floors. The open great room includes a living room with a gas fireplace, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and a dining room with sliding glass doors that open to a paver patio. The master bedroom, with a bathroom and a walk-in closet, is on the upper level with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room and a full bathroom. The house includes an attached one-car garage and a full, unfinished basement. Violetta “Vee” Masterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-551-4335   

South Huntington

11 Pidgeon Hill Rd.

$529,990

This South Huntington home is listed for $529,990.

This South Huntington home is listed for $529,990. Credit: Signature Premier Properties

Construction on this four-bedroom, 21/2-bathroom Colonial was finished in September, says the home’s listing agent. The 2,000-square-foot house, which sits on a .28-acre property, has a covered front porch that leads into a two-story foyer. The open layout includes a dining room that leads into a living room with a mantled fireplace. Off the living room is an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. The master suite, on the upper level with three additional bedrooms and a bathroom, features a walk-in closet and a full bath. The property includes an attached one-car garage. Barbara Ring, Signature Premier Properties, 516-380-1300

Lake Grove

Brookvale Lane

$569,990

This Lake Grove home is listed for $569,990.

This Lake Grove home is listed for $569,990. Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

This just-finished Colonial on a .40-acre lot offers four bedrooms and 21/2 bathrooms. The main level of the house, with oak flooring and custom moldings, includes an entry hall, a formal living room, a dining room with sliders, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a center island, and a family room with a half-bathroom. Upstairs is the master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom, plus three bedrooms, a laundry area and a full bath. The house also includes a basement and an attached two-car garage. Joseph Bartone, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-513-8940               

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?