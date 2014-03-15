'Real Housewife' LuAnn de Lesseps buys in Sag Harbor

LuAnn de Lesseps, one of the stars of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," recently bought a waterfront home in Sag Harbor, according to real estate records.

De Lesseps, whose reality TV show premiered its sixth season this week, paid $3.1 million for the 1835 waterfront home, reports Long Island Profiles, a Brightwaters-based real estate data gatherer. It had been listed for $2.65 million, according to the real estate records.

De Lesseps says she fell in love with the house when she saw it, describing it as "warm and cozy."

"Now that my kids are grown, I decided that my next chapter would be living in a smaller house by the water," she says.

The three-bedroom, three-bath Greek Revival house comes with a dock on Upper Sag Harbor Cove as well as wide-plank flooring and three fireplaces. The 2,500-square-foot home is on a .31-acre lot with a heated artist's studio with its own waterside deck.

This week, de Lesseps, also known as The Countess, lowered the asking price of her Bridgehampton home to $8.995 million. It came on the market in late 2013 for $9.45 million, says listing agent Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens. There was one previous price reduction, to $9.2 million.

"There are a lot of great memories in my old house, but I'm looking forward to the new memories to be made in Sag Harbor," says de Lesseps.

She says that her son, Noel, will be able to have a boat and go fishing and that she will enjoy walking into town to go shopping and to dine at the American Hotel.