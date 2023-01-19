Renovated 3-bedroom 1929 Lynbrook Colonial, $630,000

A renovated three-bedroom, two-bath Lynbrook Colonial on Merton Avenue is on the market for $630,000.

Estefany and René Salmerón purchased the 1,400-square foot house, which was built in 1929, almost a decade ago and have since renovated it entirely.

“When we bought the house, it was in really bad shape,” said Estefany, 29. But the couple liked the location — close to bustling Sunrise Highway, but tucked away on a quiet residential street and in the East Rockaway School District — and decided to make improvements gradually.

The kitchen. Credit: Jump Visual / Lois Robles

The Salmeróns and their children, who are moving for René's work, redid the kitchen, bathrooms and roof, and installed new flooring throughout the home, among other projects. The house has year-old siding and a three-year-old fence, natural-gas heating and air conditioner window units.

There are stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the kitchen; a new water heater and boiler; and a stone fireplace in the living room.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The living room. Credit: Jump Visual / Lois Robles

Set on a 0.1-acre lot, the house has a detached one-car garage and a covered stone patio in the fenced-in backyard.

“Just as we almost finished redoing the whole house, we have to leave,” Estefany said. “Otherwise, trust me, I would’ve stayed here.”

The dining room. Credit: Jump Visual / Lois Robles

The home is a few blocks from Lister Park and Mill River Complex Park, which has a playground, ballfields, basketball courts, and is near the Lynbrook train station and village shops and restaurants.

It is listed by Tiffany Balanoff and Doug Reicherter of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and has annual taxes of $16,450.