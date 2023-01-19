ClassifiedsReal Estate

Renovated 3-bedroom 1929 Lynbrook Colonial, $630,000

Built in 1929, the house has been renovated over the...

Built in 1929, the house has been renovated over the last 10 years. Credit: Jump Visual / Lois Robles

By Arielle Dollingerarielle.dollinger@newsday.com

A renovated three-bedroom, two-bath Lynbrook Colonial on Merton Avenue is on the market for $630,000.

Estefany and René Salmerón purchased the 1,400-square foot house, which was built in 1929, almost a decade ago and have since renovated it entirely.

“When we bought the house, it was in really bad shape,” said Estefany, 29. But the couple liked the location — close to bustling Sunrise Highway, but tucked away on a quiet residential street and in the East Rockaway School District — and decided to make improvements gradually.

The kitchen.

The kitchen. Credit: Jump Visual / Lois Robles

The Salmeróns and their children, who are moving for René's work, redid the kitchen, bathrooms and roof, and installed new flooring throughout the home, among other projects. The house has year-old siding and a three-year-old fence, natural-gas heating and air conditioner window units.

There are stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the kitchen; a new water heater and boiler; and a stone fireplace in the living room.

The living room.

The living room. Credit: Jump Visual / Lois Robles

Set on a 0.1-acre lot, the house has a detached one-car garage and a covered stone patio in the fenced-in backyard.

“Just as we almost finished redoing the whole house, we have to leave,” Estefany said. “Otherwise, trust me, I would’ve stayed here.”

The dining room.

The dining room. Credit: Jump Visual / Lois Robles

The home is a few blocks from Lister Park and Mill River Complex Park, which has a playground, ballfields, basketball courts, and is near the Lynbrook train station and village shops and restaurants.

It is listed by Tiffany Balanoff and Doug Reicherter of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and has annual taxes of $16,450.

The backyard.

The backyard. Credit: Jump Visual / Lois Robles

Arielle Dollinger
By Arielle Dollinger

Arielle Dollinger joined Newsday as a staff reporter in November 2022. Previously, she covered local and national news as a freelancer for The New York Times, Newsday, and various other outlets.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?