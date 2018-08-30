Brooklyn name spawns Lynbrook, said to be one of New York State's 'safest' communities
THE SCOOP
Lynbrook offers easy access to New York’s five boroughs, one of which the village is essentially named after.
“The name ‘Lynbrook’ comes from dividing ‘Brooklyn’ and rearranging the syllables,” says Mayor Alan C. Beach, adding that the name was changed from Pearsall’s Corners due to the influx of people who moved to the area from Brooklyn.
Situated on the South Shore in western Nassau County, Lynbrook’s proximity and transportation options to areas such as Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan is one of the village’s biggest draws, says Sergey Borohov of Century 21 American Homes in Lynbrook. The area offers a suburban setting that, earlier this year, was ranked the 24th-safest city in New York by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association that focuses on home safety and security.
“The Village of Lynbrook is very fortunate to have its own police department,” Beach says.
Lynbrook — which includes North Lynbrook, an unincorporated hamlet — also boasts a new $30 million movie theater, which opened on Merrick Road in June. Regal Lynbrook, featuring 13 screens and reclining seats, is one of the centerpieces of Lynbrook’s arts and culture district, a designation enacted in 2015 to revitalize the downtown. Beach says that applications are being reviewed for additional revitalization and real estate projects.
Featuring shops and eateries that line Atlantic Avenue and other commercial areas, the village also is home to Greis Park, which features a swimming pool, a roller hockey rink, athletic fields and courts, and a recreation center.
Lynbrook has three nearby hospitals (Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center and South Nassau Communities Hospital) and Sunrise of North Lynbrook, an assisted living facility for seniors.
Though Colonials are the most common housing style in Lynbrook, the area features many Capes, some ranches and also condos and co-ops, Borohov says. Prices, he adds, can range from around $400,000 to a little less than $900,000.
Sunrise Highway cuts through the middle of Lynbrook, and the Southern State Parkway is just north, providing a quick route to the Belt Parkway and Kennedy airport.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are eight co-ops on the market ranging in price from $130,000 to $339,000.
SALES PRICE
Between Aug. 1, 2017, and Aug. 22, 2018, there were 202 home sales with a median sale price of $500,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $315,000 and the high was $700,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 197 home sales with a median sale price of $450,000. The price range was $140,000 to $689,000.
SCHOOLS
Most students attend Lynbrook High School.
OTHER STATS
Town: Hempstead
Area: Village, 2.0 square miles; North, 0.1 square mile
ZIP code: 11563
Population: Village, 19,427; North, 793
Median age: Village, 42.2; North, 50.0
Median household income: Village, $81,077; North, $102,188
Median home value: $520,000*
LIRR to NYC: 32 to 42 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $261
School district: Lynbrook
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$400,000
Davison Ave.
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half
Built: 1918
Lot size: 35x103
Taxes: $12,049
Reduced: $25,000
Days on the market: 122
$519,000
Peninsula Blvd.
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Built: 1954
Lot size: 60x106
Taxes: $13,193
Reduced: $0
Days on the market: 92
$670,000
Edmund St.
Style: Split-level
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Built: 1958
Lot size: 50x125
Taxes: $18,555
Reduced: $29,000
Days on the market: 154
NOW ON THE MARKET
$449,000
This Colonial, with three bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room and a finished basement and attic space. The 40-by-125-foot property also features a detached one-car garage. Taxes: $12,439. Owen John, ERA Top Service Realty, 917-969-1863
$539,000
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch features a living room and dining room with hardwood floors, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The 47-by-155-foot property includes an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $15,018. Asya Bangiyeva, Century 21 American Homes, 646-388-2208
$699,000
This six-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial includes formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a master suite. The 60-by-125-foot property features two private driveways and an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $10,444. Loretta Beharry, Core Realty Success, 917-334-1726
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses: 36
Price range: $289,000-$899,000
Tax range: $9,172-$21,995