Brooklyn name spawns Lynbrook, said to be one of New York State's 'safest' communities

THE SCOOP

Lynbrook offers easy access to New York’s five boroughs, one of which the village is essentially named after.

“The name ‘Lynbrook’ comes from dividing ‘Brooklyn’ and rearranging the syllables,” says Mayor Alan C. Beach, adding that the name was changed from Pearsall’s Corners due to the influx of people who moved to the area from Brooklyn.

Situated on the South Shore in western Nassau County, Lynbrook’s proximity and transportation options to areas such as Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan is one of the village’s biggest draws, says Sergey Borohov of Century 21 American Homes in Lynbrook. The area offers a suburban setting that, earlier this year, was ranked the 24th-safest city in New York by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association that focuses on home safety and security.

“The Village of Lynbrook is very fortunate to have its own police department,” Beach says.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lynbrook — which includes North Lynbrook, an unincorporated hamlet — also boasts a new $30 million movie theater, which opened on Merrick Road in June. Regal Lynbrook, featuring 13 screens and reclining seats, is one of the centerpieces of Lynbrook’s arts and culture district, a designation enacted in 2015 to revitalize the downtown. Beach says that applications are being reviewed for additional revitalization and real estate projects.

Featuring shops and eateries that line Atlantic Avenue and other commercial areas, the village also is home to Greis Park, which features a swimming pool, a roller hockey rink, athletic fields and courts, and a recreation center.

Shops and eateries line Lynbrook's Atlantic Avenue and other commercial areas. Credit: Raychel Brightman

Lynbrook has three nearby hospitals (Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center and South Nassau Communities Hospital) and Sunrise of North Lynbrook, an assisted living facility for seniors.

Though Colonials are the most common housing style in Lynbrook, the area features many Capes, some ranches and also condos and co-ops, Borohov says. Prices, he adds, can range from around $400,000 to a little less than $900,000.

Sunrise Highway cuts through the middle of Lynbrook, and the Southern State Parkway is just north, providing a quick route to the Belt Parkway and Kennedy airport.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

Lynbrook offers a suburban setting that, earlier this year, was ranked the 24th safest city in New York by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association. Credit: Raychel Brightman

There are eight co-ops on the market ranging in price from $130,000 to $339,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Aug. 1, 2017, and Aug. 22, 2018, there were 202 home sales with a median sale price of $500,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $315,000 and the high was $700,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 197 home sales with a median sale price of $450,000. The price range was $140,000 to $689,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Lynbrook High School.

This Colonial is listed for $449,000. Credit: ERA Top Service Realty

OTHER STATS

Town: Hempstead

Area: Village, 2.0 square miles; North, 0.1 square mile

ZIP code: 11563

Population: Village, 19,427; North, 793

This high-ranch is listed for $539,000. Credit: Century 21 American Homes

Median age: Village, 42.2; North, 50.0

Median household income: Village, $81,077; North, $102,188

Median home value: $520,000*

LIRR to NYC: 32 to 42 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $261

This Colonial is for $699,000. Credit: Core Realty Success

School district: Lynbrook

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$400,000

Davison Ave.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half

Built: 1918

Lot size: 35x103

Taxes: $12,049

Reduced: $25,000

Days on the market: 122

$519,000

Peninsula Blvd.

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1954

Lot size: 60x106

Taxes: $13,193

Reduced: $0

Days on the market: 92

$670,000

Edmund St.

Style: Split-level

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Built: 1958

Lot size: 50x125

Taxes: $18,555

Reduced: $29,000

Days on the market: 154

NOW ON THE MARKET

$449,000

This Colonial, with three bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room and a finished basement and attic space. The 40-by-125-foot property also features a detached one-car garage. Taxes: $12,439. Owen John, ERA Top Service Realty, 917-969-1863

$539,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch features a living room and dining room with hardwood floors, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The 47-by-155-foot property includes an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $15,018. Asya Bangiyeva, Century 21 American Homes, 646-388-2208

$699,000

This six-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial includes formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a master suite. The 60-by-125-foot property features two private driveways and an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $10,444. Loretta Beharry, Core Realty Success, 917-334-1726

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 36

Price range: $289,000-$899,000

Tax range: $9,172-$21,995