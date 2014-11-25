ClassifiedsReal Estate

Mansion in Port Jefferson available for $2.49M

This 12,000-square-foot, six-bedroom Georgian mansion in Port Jefferson offers everything from an indoor pool to a classic bridal staircase. The property is on the market in November 2014 for $2.49 million. Credit: Hickey and Smith Realtors

By DANIELLE BRAFFSpecial to Newsday

A 12,000-square-foot, six-bedroom Georgian mansion in Port Jefferson with a price tag of $2.49 million offers everything from an indoor pool to a classic bridal staircase.

The double floating staircases were "built by someone for his wife to decorate," says Linda Hickey, of Hickey & Smith Realtors, who is co-listing the home with Brian Hickey.

The heated indoor gunite pool has French doors that can open to the outdoors so that "it feels like you're outside," Linda Hickey says.

The home is on nearly two acres.

