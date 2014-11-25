Mansion in Port Jefferson available for $2.49M

A 12,000-square-foot, six-bedroom Georgian mansion in Port Jefferson with a price tag of $2.49 million offers everything from an indoor pool to a classic bridal staircase.

The double floating staircases were "built by someone for his wife to decorate," says Linda Hickey, of Hickey & Smith Realtors, who is co-listing the home with Brian Hickey.

The heated indoor gunite pool has French doors that can open to the outdoors so that "it feels like you're outside," Linda Hickey says.

The home is on nearly two acres.