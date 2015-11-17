Marc Anthony now asking $9M for Brookville home

Grammy-winning Latin music superstar Marc Anthony has slashed the price of his Brookville compound by $3 million and hired a reality TV star to represent him.

Anthony has hired Luis Ortiz, one of the stars of Bravo cable TV network’s “Million Dollar Listing: New York,” and is now asking $9 million for the gated property he shared with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier this year, he put the 8-acre spread on the market for $12 million.

The main house is 10,000 square feet with 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It includes a recording studio and home theater.

There are also two guesthouses on the property.

“This property is charismatic, grounded, down to Earth, private and the coziest I have ever seen in Long Island,” says Ortiz, who is with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s almost impossible to find all of these qualities together.”