Massapequa Park home perfect for bird watchers

You can watch birds all day long at a Massapequa Park farm ranch on the market for $449,000: The house backs onto a bird sanctuary at the Massapequa Preserve.

Various bird species visit the 60-by-100-foot property, including blue jays, cardinals, sparrows, crows and finches, says Martin Sorrentino of Real Living Innovations Realty.

“You just sit on the deck .?.?. and it’s like being in Lake George looking at all the trees,” he says.

Sorrentino adds that the best time to see the birds is in the colder months, since there are no leaves to obstruct the view.

When the temperature is low outside, the birds can be enjoyed from the warmth of the house, through the 8-foot sliding glass doors leading to the backyard.

The recently renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home also has a master-bedroom suite and open area with a kitchen, living room and dining room on the first floor.