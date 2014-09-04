Mattituck home is like a mini-resort with meditation room, yoga studio

This uniquely constructed home was designed to take advantage of Mattituck Inlet views, and it has multiple wings converging on a core space for dining, cooking and relaxing. It is listed for $1.499 million.

The three-quarter-acre property is on a cul-de-sac, with 112 feet of waterfront and preserved woodlands on both sides of the home. There are water views from nearly every room. The seller has a meditation room, a yoga studio and Japanese gardens facing the water. A long catwalk stretches out from the house to a deepwater dock.

The owner — a professional engineer, entrepreneur, self-taught carpenter and builder — built the four-bedroom, 3½-bath house in 1986, says Marie Beninati of Beninati Associates, who is listing the property with William Edwards. The house has the feel of a “mini-resort,” she says, with rustic sloped wood ceilings, multilevel lounging decks and a gunite pool.