Merrick house comes with a three-sided fireplace

The three-sided fireplace at one Colonial in Merrick, on the market for $1.199 million, may be the warmest feature of the house.

The gas fireplace is surrounded by the front room, living room and dining room and is visible from most rooms in the house. The homeowner built a marble top over it.

Susan Sorid of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the property, describes the fireplace as just one of the home’s decorative highlights, pointing out the hand-painted designs on some of the walls.