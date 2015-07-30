Mill Neck horse farm for sale at $14.5 million

The current owner of this five-acre property in Mill Neck, now on the market for $14.5 million, raised 100 thoroughbred horses here.

The property has a 2,400-square-foot barn with 10 stalls and a one-bedroom apartment. The main house is a three-story mansion with five bedrooms, plus another one-bedroom apartment with a separate entrance, that was built in 2010.

The house features quarter-sawn oak floors, six gas fireplaces and an elevator.

The lower level has a full gym, a 900-bottle wine cellar and a media room with an 80-inch television. Outside is a heated saltwater gunite pool, a separate spa with a waterfall and a full outdoor kitchen.

