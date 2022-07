One of the original Leisurama homes in Montauk — those prefabricated structures designed by late architect Andrew Geller and sold by Macy’s in the 1960s — is on the market for $699,000.

The one-story home is on a .17-acre lot with two bedrooms and 1½ baths.

Seller Ernest Wildner-Fox is the original owner. When he was 22 and living in Manhattan, he and his parents bought the home (his sister bought the one next door). Ernest says his mother saw the display at Macy’s and got everyone excited about the idea.

The family took advantage of the Macy’s-provided train fare and headed to Montauk to see it. They were met at the train, enjoyed a complimentary lunch and went on a tour of the area. A $5 deposit was handed over, and the Wildner-Foxes spent the next year frequently driving to Montauk to visit the home as it was built (the car ride was more than three hours at that time because the Long Island Expressway ended at Exit 57).

Ernest and his wife, Ines, moved to Montauk full-time in 1975 and have lived there since. “It was a risky move,” says Ernest. “I was a freelance illustrator, so I could do my work anywhere. My wife was a nurse ... and got work in the school district, where she stayed for 30 years.”

The house came furnished — beds, a sofa, a dining table and chairs, a breakfast table, sheets, towels, silverware, pots and pans and toothbrushes. “All you had to bring were groceries,” he says. And everything was well made, he adds. “We still have some of the original towels.” They still have two nightstands, two large dressers and some lamps and those towels. The dressers will go with the sale and everything else is negotiable

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The home has a fireplace, a studio/office, two greenhouses, a hot tub, Vermont Castings stoves, skylights, a sauna and a shed. The home is in an associated beach community with access to a beach on Block Island Sound.

The homes originally sold for $12,990 to $15,990, though add-ons were available.

Listing agent John D’Agostino of Martha Greene Real Estate says the Wildner-Foxes have added a sitting room, dining area, art studio and larger master bedroom space, “but have kept the original design aspects,” he says.