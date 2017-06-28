Music producer lists Wainscott home for $1.799M

DJ and music producer Steven Lee and his business partner, Stephen Adler, a corporate charity expert, have put their seven-bedroom, 5 1⁄2 -bathroom Wainscott home on the market. It is listed for $1,799,999.

The home has three floors, with a lounge area on the second floor and three fireplaces. It sits on one acre and features a heated pool, hot tub and large deck.

It’s perfect for entertaining, says Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the home with Elliman’s Monica Reiner.

“It has a lot of separate areas where people can get away from each other,” Morabito says.

Lee has collaborated with artists such as Iggy Azalea and Major Lazer, and recently released a remake of Kate Bush’s “Cloudbusting” under the name Just Us. Adler is the chief executive officer of Charity Brands Consulting, a charity-related marketing and branding company. The two co-own the home as business partners.

“Originally, I wanted to have the entire newly built basement as my recording studio, but my travels and work have not allowed for it,” Lee says. “And with Stephen Adler full time in L.A., it’s time to let some new memories come in the house.”