New Hamptons mansion with rooftop putting green: $45 million

This newly constructed Southampton mansion by luxury builder Kean Development features interiors by noted designer Anthony Ingrao and a roof deck with a putting green. It is on the market for $45 million.

The 15,500-square-foot home has a traditional style with modern touches, including a dramatic high-ceilinged entry foyer with a large, lantern-like chandelier. The eight en suite bedrooms include a sprawling master suite with a domed wooden ceiling plus a “junior” master suite. There’s an additional guest or staff wing with a living room, dining room, kitchen and two more bedroom suites.

The living room of the main house has a full bar and the lower level has a theater with velvety armchairs, a gym, a two-lane bowling alley, a pool table and a colorful bar with a mirrored ceiling. There are ocean views from the roof deck.

Also on the property are an infinity-edge gunite pool and a shingled pool house with a great room, lounge, kitchenette, two full bathrooms and a changing room, as well as an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and a sunken Deco Turf tennis court with a pergola.

The property is listed with Gary DePersia and Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group.