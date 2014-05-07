News 12: 3 Southampton homes with 8-digit asking prices

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about three Southampton homes on the market with multimillion-dollar asking prices.

This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

SOUTHAMPTON’S WOOLDON MANOR:

Tim Davis, The Corcoran Group, 516-356-5736

SOUTHAMPTON “SUN WORSHIP” HOUSE:

Evan Kulman, The Corcoran Group, 917-453-0733

SOUTHAMPTON “WATER SLIDE” HOUSE:

Michaela Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-525-3810