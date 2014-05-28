ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: A Gold Coast gem, and more

This Glen Cove mansion is on the market for $15.5...

This Glen Cove mansion is on the market for $15.5 million. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

GLEN COVE HOME:

Chad Michelini (718-631-8900) and Alisa Klinger (631-499-9191), Douglas Elliman Real Estate

QUIOGUE HOME:

Enzo Morabito Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-695-3433

OLD WESTBURY HOME:

Jill Landow and Barry Paley, Laffey Fine Homes, 516-922-9800

