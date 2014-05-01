News 12: An Oyster Bay Cove that's all about the wine, and more

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about three high-end homes on the market that are located on the North Fork.

This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

KINGS POINT HOME:

Diane Polland, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-606-2344

QUIOGUE HOME:

The Enzo Morabito Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-537-5900

OYSTER BAY COVE HOME:

Fran Mazer, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-857-0111