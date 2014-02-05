News 12: Carlos Beltran sells Sands Point home, and more

Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes. This week she focused on some of Long Island's most exclusive properties.

Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:

SANDS POINT PROPERTY:

Nicholas Colombos, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-453-9333

BROOKVILLE PROPERTY:

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Andrew Jablow, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-364-4696

MUTTONTOWN PROPERTY:

Fran Covello, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-359-7779

SAG HARBOR PROPERTY:

Joe Silvey, Strough Associates, 631-725-4333