News 12: Carlos Beltran sells Sands Point home, and more

70 Old House Lane, Sands Point, NY . Former Met...

70 Old House Lane, Sands Point, NY . Former Met Carlos Beltran is back up at bat in the game to sell his Sands Point mansion. Beltran, who is now a St. Louis Cardinals outfielder, has relisted the 7,500-square-foot home for $5.495 million. It is also being marketed by a new agency, Douglas Elliman Real Estate. (2013) Credit: Handout

By Newsday staff

Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes. This week she focused on some of Long Island's most exclusive properties.

Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:

SANDS POINT PROPERTY:

Nicholas Colombos, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-453-9333

BROOKVILLE PROPERTY:

Andrew Jablow, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-364-4696

MUTTONTOWN PROPERTY:

Fran Covello, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-359-7779

SAG HARBOR PROPERTY:

Joe Silvey, Strough Associates, 631-725-4333

