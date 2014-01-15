News 12 clip: Lloyd Harbor's historic Fort Hill, and more
Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes. This week she focused on some of Long Island's most exclusive properties.
Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:
LLOYD NECK PROPERTY:
Lisa Cerreta, Laffey Fine Homes, 516-200-5700
SANDS POINT PROPERTY:
Jill Berman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-375-9101
CENTRE ISLAND PROPERTY:
Shawn Elliott, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-364-4696
MANHASSET PROPERTY:
Marybeth Avallone, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-650-0857