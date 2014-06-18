News 12: Go inside celebrity homes
Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.
This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.
SAGAPONACK HOME:
Nancy Mizrahi, Saunders & Associates, 917-854-9933
SHELTER ISLAND HOME:
Penelope Moore, Saunders & Associates, 917-208-5519
MILL NECK HOME:
Eva Lee, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-859-1887