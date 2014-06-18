ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: Go inside celebrity homes

Billy Joel is trying to sell this Sagaponack home.

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

SAGAPONACK HOME:

Nancy Mizrahi, Saunders & Associates, 917-854-9933

SHELTER ISLAND HOME:

Penelope Moore, Saunders & Associates, 917-208-5519

MILL NECK HOME:

Eva Lee, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-859-1887 

