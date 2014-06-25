News 12: Grand North Shore homes
Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.
This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.
LLOYD HARBOR HOME:
Nikki Sturges, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 631-375-8557
UPPER BROOKVILLE HOME:
Michael Stanco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-293-0915
HUNTINGTON HOME:
Peggy Moriarty, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-769-2843