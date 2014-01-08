News 12: Old Brookville estate with wine tasting room, and more

Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes. This week she focused on some of Long Island's most exclusive properties.

Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:

OLD BROOKVILLE PROPERTY:

Ludmilla Stanco (516-426-9536) and Michael Stanco (917-293-0915), Douglas Elliman Real Estate

AMAGANSETT PROPERTY:

Gary DePersia, The Corcoran Group, 516-380-0538

GREENPORT PROPERTY:

Valerie Goode, Colony Realty, 631-722-5800

