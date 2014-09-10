News 12: See J. Crew chief's Wainscott home, and more
Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.
This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom and Lea Tyrrell on a tour of three luxe properties. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.
WAINSCOTT SOUTH HOME:
Paul Brennan (631-235-9611) and Ronald White (631-252-1517), Douglas Elliman Real Estate
OYSTER BAY COVE HOME:
Rita Varriale, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-382-4892
GLEN COVE HOME:
Clifford Packingham, EVLV Realty, 516-277-2371, and Gabor Karsai, Landmark Realty, 516-359-8028