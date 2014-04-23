News 12: Tour three luxe North Fork homes

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about three high-end homes on the market that are located on the North Fork.

This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

SHELTER ISLAND

Paul Brennan (631-235-9611), Ronald White (631-252-1517) and Sayre Brennan (631-268-8995), Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

GREENPORT HOME

Lisa Gillooly, Rosehip Partners LLC, 201-805-5113.

PECONIC HOME

Sheri Clary, The Corcoran Group, 631-848-7730.