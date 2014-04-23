ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: Tour three luxe North Fork homes

This home in Peconic sits 45 feet above the water...

This home in Peconic sits 45 feet above the water and has views of Long Island Sound from a wraparound deck and many rooms. It is on the market in April 2014 for $7.5 million. Credit: Corcoran Group

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about three high-end homes on the market that are located on the North Fork.

This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

SHELTER ISLAND

Paul Brennan (631-235-9611), Ronald White (631-252-1517) and Sayre Brennan (631-268-8995), Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

GREENPORT HOME

Lisa Gillooly, Rosehip Partners LLC, 201-805-5113.

PECONIC HOME

Sheri Clary, The Corcoran Group, 631-848-7730.

