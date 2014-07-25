News 12: Upper Brookville bowling alley home, and more

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of three luxe homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

EAST HAMPTON HOME:

Susan Ryan (631-907-1482) and Michael Schultz (917-882-8338), The Corcoran Group

LLOYD HARBOR HOME:

Ruth Hyne (631-261-5877) and Kelley Taylor (631-553-6923), Douglas Elliman Real Estate

UPPER BROOKVILLE HOME:

Maria Babaev, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-287-7716