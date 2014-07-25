ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: Upper Brookville bowling alley home, and more

This Upper Brookville estate, which is for sale, will be...

This Upper Brookville estate, which is for sale, will be featured on CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich." Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of three luxe homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

EAST HAMPTON HOME:

Susan Ryan (631-907-1482) and Michael Schultz (917-882-8338), The Corcoran Group

LLOYD HARBOR HOME:

Ruth Hyne (631-261-5877) and Kelley Taylor (631-553-6923), Douglas Elliman Real Estate

UPPER BROOKVILLE HOME:

Maria Babaev, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-287-7716

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?