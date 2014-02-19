ClassifiedsReal Estate

North Haven home with a surprise, and more

A custom-designed, high-tech North Haven waterfront Estate on the market...

A custom-designed, high-tech North Haven waterfront Estate on the market for $9.995 million comes with its own indoor basketball half-court in the basement. (2014) Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

By Newsday staff

Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes.

Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:

NORTH HAVEN PROPERTY:

Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens, 516-521-6007

SHELTER ISLAND PROPERTY:

Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-749-1155

EAST MORICHES PROPERTY:

Mark Shuster, Hampton Estates Realty, LLC, 631-793-8804

