Now there are 2 ways to buy Glen Cove's Pratt mansion

The Lydia Pratt mansion in Glen Cove, one of the many residences that made up Standard Oil co-founder Charles Pratt’s family compound at Dosoris Park, can be purchased one of two ways: for the asking price of $2.995 million for the home on two acres, or for $4.8 million — reduced from $5.5 million — for six acres.

The rolling landscape with mature maple, beech and oak trees is believed to have been created by Frederick Law Olmsted.

The white clapboard Georgian-style home, a wedding gift to Lydia and her husband, philanthropist Frank Lusk Babbott, from her father, Charles, was the site of the Home Is Where the Heart Is designer show house last year.

Built in 1891 and encompassing 6,895 square feet, the house has been totally restored, says Clifford Packingham of EVLV Realty, the listing agent, with Gabor Karsai of Landmark Realty. The home has tiger oak wood floors, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Other features include an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, a library and five original wood-burning fireplaces.