Oakdale carriage house comes with history

The 1890 carriage house of the Christopher Rhinelander Robert II estate in Oakdale is on the market for $549,000.

The carriage house, which is now a single-family Colonial with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, retains many original features, says listing agent Dawn DeGirolamo of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. These include the troughs, the staircase and the kitchen windows.

Robert was born in 1830, and he inherited most of his wealth from his father, also Christopher Robert, a sugar merchant, in 1889. The main building, built for his second wife, Julia, was demolished in 1941. Other farm buildings, including a piggery, cow barn and a poultry house, were also built along Homestead Road.