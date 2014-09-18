Oakdale house used to be bowling alley

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Oakdale, listed for $499,000, once housed a two-lane bowling alley. It was originally part of the William K. Vanderbilt estate, the main house of which is home to Dowling College. The 2,471-square-foot house also once included a separate room devoted to billiards.

A nearby kitchen was eventually attached to the house, which is on a .59-acre lot. Vanderbilt’s children, Consuelo and Willy K. Jr., loved using the building as their playhouse, according to Dowling documents.

Lydia Abatelli, who, with her brother, inherited the house, says that under the carpet in the master bedroom “you can still see the round inserts with a different type of wood where they set up the pins.”

The original leaded, diamond-shaped windows remain on the house, which was moved from Switzerland, but the tile roof has been replaced with a more conventional one. Dowling documents tell the story of workers who in the late 1800s scrubbed every roof tile to clean off the moss, not knowing that Vanderbilt was attracted to the building because of the quaint European look. He ordered replacement tiles from Europe with the moss intact.

