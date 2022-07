An Ocean Beach contemporary designed by Modernist architect Horace Gifford has come on the market.

The house, listed for $2.65 million, was custom-built for the original owner with 10-foot ceilings and an interior made completely of cedar planking. The house has an open floor plan.

The back wall of the house is lined with floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors that overlook the Atlantic Ocean. “I like to call it walls of windows overlooking the water,” says Jamie Winkler, broker and owner of Winkler Real Estate, who is listing the house.

Gifford, whose clients included Calvin Klein, was once dubbed the top beach house designer in the country. A major book about his work, “Fire Island Modernist,” came out last year. He worked on 78 homes, 63 of which were on Fire Island. This house was built in 1989, three years before he died.

The house is set back from the beach because of the dunes, although they don’t get in the way of the ocean view.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house also has a wraparound deck with a shower and dressing room in the back and is on a 150-by-100-foot lot.