Old Brookville's Farmhouse comes on market

Sitting on 2.26 acres in Old Brookville is an estate called The Farmhouse, a five-bedroom, five-bathroom, two-half-bath Colonial built in 1838 that is as far from the notion of a farmhouse as one could get. For starters, it’s listed for $2.699 million.

The compound has three buildings in addition to the 6,500-square-foot main house. The other freestanding buildings include a garage with an upper two-bedroom, one-bath apartment, a one-bedroom, two-bath guest cottage and a classic red barn.

Listing agent Dee Dee Brix, of Laffey Fine Homes, says the home has been restored. The current owners replaced the electrical and plumbing systems and installed new insulation. The heating system was replaced in 2007.

There is an updated kitchen as well as central air-conditioning and renovated Carrara marble bathrooms. There are five fireplaces, original white pine floors and exposed-beam plaster ceilings.